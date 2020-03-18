Jonathan Ross accused of transphobia after supporting Graham Linehan

“I know you are paying a heavy price for this G, but I admire and applaud you.”

Jonathan Ross has been slammed for throwing support behind Graham Linehan’s anti-trans views.

Linehan, who is best known for creating Father Ted and The IT Crowd, was criticised last month after he compared Nazis conducting medical experiments on prisoners in concentration camps to doctors treating transgender children.

This week (17 March), the ‘comedian’ tweeted about a male celebrity friend of his who is trying to “shut him up” over his transphobic comments, saying: “It’s a f***ing laugh, standing up for women, I tell you whut.”

Ross then responded to Linehan’s tweet by saying he “admires” and “applauds” him. Gross.

“I struggle to understand the opinions of intelligent men I previously admired – Jon Ronson and Billy Bragg – that strike me as tragically ill-informed and depressingly self-aggrandising,” he wrote.

“I know you are paying a heavy price for this G, but I admire and applaud you.”

Both Jon Ronson and Billy Bragg have openly supported trans rights in the past.

I struggle to understand the opinions of intelligent men I previously admired – Jon Ronson and Billy Bragg – that strike me as tragically ill-informed and depressingly self-aggrandising. I know you are paying a heavy price for this G, but I admire and applaud you. — Jonathan Ross (@wossy) March 17, 2020

Ross’ response sparked an uproar on social media, with many lumping him into the category of another “middle-aged, white, UK celebrity” who has expressed no empathy for the trans community, such as JK Rowling and Piers Morgan.

“Who would have guessed that a proven homophobe was also a transphobe,” tweeted one ally, while another wrote: “I mean, can’t say I’m TOO surprised, but still. Just goes to show how shitty the media in my country is towards trans people.”

Although Linehan compared transgender children being treated by doctors to Nazis conducting medical experiments in concentration camps, he had the audacity to claim that he’s not transphobic. We have to laugh.

He said on Ireland’s 98FM: “Anyone calling me transphobic, any time I see that accusation, I say, ‘Please show me the examples of me being transphobic.’ And they can’t. All I’m saying is that this needs to be understood.

“This needs to be talked about, and extremists need to be expelled from this conversation. And by extremists, I mean anyone who tells you you can’t have a conversation.”

Ross has also come under fire in the past for spewing anti-LGBTQ comments. He once suggested that parents should put their male sons up for adoption if they requested a Hannah Montana MP3 player.

It's so depressing to see more famous cis men jump on the anti-trans train without knowing anything about it



He said that the people giving the internationally recommended treatment for children were the same as the Nazis. How can you support him? He's hurt so many people 😔 — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) March 18, 2020

So Jonathan Ross supports Gl*nner while his kid supports trans pride.



Yikes. — 🧜‍♀️ Katie 🌈💎🎀 (@TheAusomeAutie) March 18, 2020

Another middle-aged, white, UK celebrity who has seen better days to add to the transphobic trash-heap. What is wrong with your country?



Listen to trans people, and not the 3 trans people who are currently trying to make a grift out of licking Graham's boots. — Aidan Comerford (@AidanCTweets) March 18, 2020

The people paying a heavy price are oddly not those celebrity men with large platforms, but trans adults and children who are fighting for their right to exist. How shameful you're on the side of the oppressor. — Taryn De Vere 🐨🦘 (@TarynDeVere) March 18, 2020

Oh. Jonathan Ross being a transphobe? I mean, can't say I'm TOO surprised, but still. Just goes to show how shitty the media in my country is towards trans people. — Rosalind Mosis (@RosalindMosis) March 18, 2020

I thought Jonathan Ross would’ve been pro trans rights, such a shame — IMOGEN✨ (@imogenmcshane) March 18, 2020

@wossy you profit off our community, Drag Race is part and parcel of the LGBTQ+ community. This is nothing short of disgraceful. You’ve not only called Trans people, us and allies stupid but also depressing?

You are yet another greedy white man using us to line your pockets. https://t.co/cZw4nzsqb2 — aimee (@aimeemthompson) March 18, 2020

Just a heads up to my trans friends. If you see Jonathan Ross trending, I'd suggest not clicking on or reading it. — Dan (@TheEsotericist) March 18, 2020

Jonathan Ross is the latest in cis white men deciding they know what’s best for trans women then — Sam (@TrueZero_) March 18, 2020

I forgot Jonathan Ross existed TBH. He’s just another celebrity using Trans people to stay relevant. — M A L (@bettercallmal) March 18, 2020

@wossy Ah John, I hear you hate trans people now. Bigots always expose themselves in the end — Tricky Rikki (@TR1CKY) March 18, 2020