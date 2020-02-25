Nicki Minaj steals RuPaul’s gig in Drag Race season 12 preview

Nicki is coming for Ru’s throne.

VH1 have unleashed the first clip of Nicki Minaj as she sashays and shantays down the Drag Race season 12 runway.

In the short video, the record-breaking rapper hilariously assumes RuPaul’s position on the main stage, addressing a very confused Michelle Visage and Carson Kressley as she announces, “Welcome to the main stage of RuPaul’s Drag Race!”

After being asked by Michelle if she used the wrong door, Nicki responds: “Did I? I mean, I just came in where the queen was supposed to come in through? Please don’t tell me I did something wrong. I don’t want to get in trouble by Ru!”

Nicki then waddles across the stage as Ru’s signature laugh can be heard in the background.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 premieres 28 February on VH1 (THIS FRIDAY!) and will be Nicki’s debut appearance on the series. Other guest stars this season include Chaka Kahn, Normani, Robyn, Jonathan Bennett and Jeff Goldblum.

“The best word to describe season 12 is ‘OVANESS!’ Google it!” Mama Ru teased of the season to Entertainment Weekly. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality.

“Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

The queens for season 12 are as follows: Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie and Widow Von’Du.

Ru recently confirmed that the premiere will be split into two separate episodes.

“We have two premieres this season,” he said during an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “You get to see the first bunch of girls in episode one and the second bunch of girls – we say ‘girls’, we mean that term loosely – in the second episode.”

It will be only the second time the show has ever aired two premiere episodes, and the first since season six.

Watch Nicki come for Mama Ru’s throne on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 below.