Lana Del Rey cancels UK and Europe tour due to illness

by Daniel Megarry

Culture

Lana Del Rey has cancelled her upcoming Europe and UK tour.

The American singer-songwriter was expected to kick off the second leg of her Norman Fucking Rockwell Tour in Amsterdam on Friday 21 February, but it’s now been announced that the shows will no longer be going ahead.

Alexa, play Sad Girl by Lana Del Rey.

“Sorry to let everyone down so last minute but this illness has taken me by surprise and have totally lost my singing voice,” said Lana in a statement.

“Dr has advised 4 weeks off for the moment. I hate to let everyone down but I need to get well. Love Lana.”

Shows in Amsterdam, Paris, London, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Berlin and Cologne have all been cancelled, with ticket holders advised to seek a refund at the original point of purchase.

It’s fair to say fans haven’t taken the news very well.

“Lana del rey cancelling her tour is, and I’m not being dramatic, the worst thing that has ever happened to me,” wrote one disappointed Twitter user.

Another added: “Lana was right when she said hope was a dangerous thing to have.”

We’re keeping our fingers crossed for a speedy recovery and rescheduled dates. Please, Lana. The gays need this.

