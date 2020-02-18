Watch the trailer for Netflix’s new queer sci-fi series I Am Not Okay With This

Netflix has released the first official trailer for I Am Not Okay With This.

Based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel of the same name, the series focuses on a teenager called Sydney – played by IT star Sophia Lillis – who struggles to come to terms with her sexuality and newfound superpowers.

In the trailer, we witness Sydney embrace her inner Eleven from Stranger Things as she discovers her powers of telekinesis, which she puts down to “puberty”, and flee from the police as she’s covered in blood. High school really is hell, eh?

I Am Not Okay With This is produced by End of the Fucking World director and executive producer Jonathan Entwistle, alongside Stranger Things’ executive producers Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry.

Joining Sophia Lillis in the series is her IT co-star Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes), Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (Charming Christmas) and Richard Ellis (Veronica Mars).

I Am Not Okay With This will consist of seven 30-minute episodes and premieres 26 February on Netflix.