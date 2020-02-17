RuPaul confirms massive change for Drag Race season 12 premiere

C’mon season six, let’s get sicken – oh, wait.

RuPaul has revealed that the Drag Race season 12 premiere will be split into two separate episodes.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the Emmy Award-winning host reflected on beginning his 38-year television career in Atlanta, as well as New York City’s transformation between the 1980s and 1990s.

He told Meyers: “Drag has never really been consumption for everybody. Drag is dangerous, it’s politically incorrect, it’s meant to provoke different ideas. The fact that it’s become this semi mainstream thing is mind-blowing.”

Ru continued to say: “In fact, on Drag Race we have two premieres this season. You get to see the first bunch of girls in episode one and the second bunch of girls – we say ‘girls’, we mean that term loosely – in the second episode.”

It will be only the second time the show has ever aired two premiere episodes and the first since season six, which was won by Bianca Del Rio and is often regarded by fans and critics as one of the best seasons in Drag Race HERstory.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 premieres 28 February on VH1 and will include special guest star Nicki Minaj.

“The best word to describe season 12 is ‘OVANESS!’ Google it!” Mama Ru teased of the season to Entertainment Weekly. “Our producers have come up with twisted, outrageous challenges that raise the bar for all competition of reality.

“Our celebrity guest judges are truly legendary. And this cast of queens is, dare I say, the most talented we’ve ever had. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a fresh crop of queens arrives and blows our minds all over again.”

The queens for season 12 are as follows: Aiden Zhane, Brita, Crystal Methyd, Dahlia Sin, Gigi Goode, Heidi N Closet, Jackie Cox, Jaida Essence Hall, Jan, Nicky Doll, Rock M. Sakura, Sherry Pie and Widow Von’Du.

The other celebrity guest stars making their debut this series are as follows: Normani, Robyn, Jonathan Bennett, Chaka Kahn, Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Jeff Goldblum, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton and Olivia Munn.

Deep breath for even more star power: Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Winnie Harlow, Leslie Jones and Whoopi Goldberg.

Watch the incredible new trailer for RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 below.