Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter deliver show-stopping performance at Oscars 2020

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Culture

Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter opened the 2020 Oscars ceremony with a stunning medley.

Monáe started off the performance with a rendition of Mr. Rogers’ Won’t You Be Neighbor, while backup dancers paid tribute to some of 2019’s most critically-acclaimed films by dressing as characters from Us, Midsommar, Joker and more.

The Grammy-winning artist then performed Come Alive (The War of the Roses), taken from her debut studio album The ArchAndroid, and Pose star Billy Porter joined her to sing Elton John’s classic pop hit, I’m Still Standing.

Monáe said to the audience: “Tonight we celebrate all the amazing talent in this room. We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films. And I’m so proud to stand here as a black queer artist telling stories. Happy Black History Month.”

Porter tweeted after the performance: “You know I’m still standing better than I ever did.⁠

“Looking like a true survivor, feeling like a little kid… Still gagged that I got to open the 92nd Annual #Oscars alongside the brilliant @JanelleMonae with one of my favorite @eltonofficial songs!”

Monáe wasn’t nominated for an Academy Award at this year’s ceremony but did co-star in Harriet, a biographical film about Harriet Tubman. Cynthia Erivo was nominated for Best Actress for her role as the abolitionist and activist.

This year’s Oscars was a dud for queer stories, with Elton John being the only LGBTQ performer to take home an award. He won his second trophy for Best Original Song for the track (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, taken from his biopic Rocketman.

Oh, and LGBTQ icon Laura Dern finally won an Oscar for her performance in Marriage Story, so there’s that…

Watch Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter’s show-stopping performance below.

Comments

More

Culture

Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter deliver show-stopping performance at Oscars 2020

Culture

Sam Smith announces release date of new single To Die For

Style

Wine me, dine me, Valentine me… with these gifts and getaways

Culture > Drag

Kiernan Shipka wants these two Drag Race legends on Sabrina season 4

Culture

RuPaul reads your favourite kid’s books for filth on Saturday Night Live

Culture > Drag

Pete Davidson transforms into the “next RuPaul” in hilarious SNL skit

Culture

Michael Cashman: “I hear LGBTQ used in a similar way to Section 28 – somehow we’re a threat”

Culture

Laura Dern got the gayest tribute ever at the Independent Spirit Awards

Next
Press enter to search