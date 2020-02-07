Pussycat Dolls make fierce comeback with React music video

by Daniel Megarry

Comments

Culture

The Pussycat Dolls have finally arrived.

After years of rumours and teasing, the chart-topping American girl group have reunited with their first taste of new music in over a decade.

React, which the Dolls debuted during a special X Factor: Celebrity performance, is a pulsating electro-pop banger with a massive chorus that gives us everything we want from the iconic performers.

And don’t even get us started on the music video. The outfits! The choreography! The hair flips! Our wigs? SNATCHED.

Speaking about their much-hyped comeback, member Kimberly Wyatt told Hunger: “I’m just so grateful that this is actually happening because it’s been years in the making.

“It feels powerful, it feels exciting, there’s a real determination to battle our unfinished business and create the best work that we ever have.”

Watch the epic video for React here or below.

