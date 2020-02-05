Kelly Rowland announced as first headliner for Birmingham Pride 2020

Kelly Rowland has been announced as the first headliner of Birmingham Pride this year.

The international recording artist rose to fame as part of Destiny’s Child – who sold over 60 million records worldwide – and went on to have a successful solo career as well as judging on The X factor and The Voice.

With hits including Work, When Love Takes Over, Down For Whatever, Commander, What A Feeling and throwback tracks like Dilemma and Stole, she’ll definitely get the party started when she takes to the stage on Sunday 24 May.

RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine finalist Peppermint will also take to the Main Stage on Sunday. In 2018, she became the first trans woman to originate a principal role on Broadway when she starred in the musical, Head Over Heels.

Joining them are The Vengaboys, who’ll bring their signature brand of camp and high energy to the stage with hits including We Like To Party, We’re Going To Ibiza, Boom Boom Boom Boom, and Up And Down.

This year, Birmingham Pride’s entertainment areas including the Main Stage, Cabaret Stage, Dance Arena and funfair will be situated in Smithfield, the former Birmingham Wholesale Market site adjacent to the city’s gay village.

The Birmingham Pride Street Party will continue to take place within the gay village area, which will also host the Future Stage.

Birmingham City Council Leader, Councillor Ian Ward, said: “Birmingham Pride has become one of the absolute highlights of our cultural calendar, and Birmingham City Council is delighted to continue supporting such a fantastic, inclusive event.

“This is a city where all communities live, work and play together, and I have no doubt that, as the Festival moves to a new home in Smithfield, Birmingham Pride 2020 will prove to be yet another triumph.”

