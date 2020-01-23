L Devine’s new single Boring People will be stuck in your head for days

L Devine is keeping the bangers coming.

After delving into funk-driven waters on Naked Alone, and taking us back to the 80s on the vocoder-bathed Peachy Keen, the future pop superstar is doing January right with another infectious single called Boring People.

Like the title suggests, the song examines the monotony of life over dreary beats – but in a way that shows how similar we all are, rather than criticising others for their choices.

“Might watch paint dry, and reminisce about when I was a child, get low, get high, my dreams are the same as my problems,” she sings, before launching into an anthemic chorus that skewers the 9 to 5 lifestyle and drinking coffee to fight off sleep.

Speaking to GAY TIMES about the track, L Devine said: “The inspiration came from the concept that we’re all the same. No matter how different from each other we think we are, we’re all going through the same shit.”

Listen to Boring People here or below.