Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland are "husband goals" in adorable new photo

by Sam Damshenas

Culture

Instagram

“He’s the Mysterio to my Spider-Man.”

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Holland have continued to prove their status as the most adorable fake homosexual couple of the year.

Tom, who currently plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, uploaded an Instagram photo which sees him snuggling up to his Far From Home co-star, alongside the caption: “He’s the Mysterio to my Spider-man. Happy birthday mate.”

He also included the hashtag “husbandgoals” to which Shawn Mendes responded: “Wow this is a cool photo.”

Earlier this year, Jake – who plays Mysterio in the blockbuster – broke the internet when he posed with his arm around Tom, declaring to his five million Instagram followers: “Forget the Biebers… We’re getting married.”

Okay, so maybe it’s just a joke… but we can still hope for a same-sex Marvel power couple, right?

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has faced criticism in the past for its lack of diversity, they’ve promised several LGBTQ characters will appear in the studio’s fast-approaching fourth phase of movies.

First, it was announced that the third Thor sequel, Love and Thunder, will chronicle Valkyrie’s (Tessa Thompson) search for “her queen”, and then it was revealed that The Eternals will feature a gay man who’s married “and got a family”.

Now, it’s been reported that the Captain Marvel sequel will introduce a fan-favourite gay character. According to We Got This Covered, Hulkling – a Kree/Skrull hybrid who possesses shapeshifting abilities and super strength – will make his debut.

In the comics, Hulkling is part of, what is often referred to as “Marvel’s most prominent gay couple” with Wiccan, who has the ability to warp reality, as well as teleportation, astral projection and telekinesis.

