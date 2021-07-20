10 best albums by LGBTQ+ artists of 2021 (so far)

While we are finally getting to see our favourite artists perform live at their headline shows once again (gigs! remember them?), throughout lockdown this year some truly special LGBTQ+ talent delivered some spectacular bodies of work to help us cope with the current state of the world.

In the playlist age, you have to produce a collection that keeps a listener locked in for the duration; something these 10 LGBTQ+ artists managed to with their world-building storytelling and innovative musicianship.

Here we list the 10 best albums by LGBTQ+ artists of the year so far. They’re in alphabetical order, but we have given a special mention at the end for our current Album of the Year.

CHIKA: Once Upon A Time

With her third EP, CHIKA solidifies her status as one of the most exciting and innovative lyricists in hip-hop. Hickory Dickory hears her reflecting on her ascendence over the past few years, contemplating this new life she has but wanting to remain true to her roots. On tracks like Cinderella Pt.2 you hear the artist’s soothing singing vocals, while on Fairy Tale she wraps wordplay round your ears in double time with her sharp rapping capability. Once Upon A Time is a demonstration of CHIKA’s impressive versatility and immense talent, and leaves us excited for what she has in store next.

Chloe Moriondo: Blood Bunny

Chloe Moriondo’s Blood Bunny is her unofficial-official second album, but, either way, it’s a breakout beginning for the rising star. Lining up hyper-emotive teen angst hits such as I Wanna Be With You and Bodybag, the young singer gets introspective about moving on and upwards.

Girl In Red: If I Could Make It Go Quiet

The Taylor Swift-approved debut album has been a highlight alternative release of 2021. Marie Ulven aka Girl In Red candidly unpacks her anxieties of growing up and coming of age. An eclectic mix of indie-pop bangers and sentimental hits, lead single Serotonin should be a must-add to all your playlists.

Joy Oladokun: In Defence Of My Own Happiness

Melding R&B, folksy songwriting and soulful composition, Joy Oladokun lyricism astutely meanders around topics of religion, identity, and activism. The surefire genre-blending LP venerates a powerful message of hope and humanity. Oladokun is able to carefully craft a narrative that sticks with you long after a track has finished. Trust us, In Defence Of My Own Happiness is exactly the post-lockdown catharsis you’ve been looking for.