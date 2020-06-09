GAY TIMES: FUTURE NOW – A new internship programme

In an industry where 94% of British journalists are white, we know this vast inequality and misrepresentation does not discriminate when it comes to LGBTQ+ media.

Over the continued transformation of GAY TIMES, we have continually noticed the lack of opportunity for younger diverse talent to develop their media careers because of the over-reliance on low or non-paid interns in the media industry. A system that undoubtedly favours white, cis-gendered privileges.

Today, GAY TIMES is proud to announce a multi-year internship program, where we will invest over £100,000 into future queer talent specifically for Trans & Non-Binary Youth and Queer Youth of Colour.

GAY TIMES: FUTURE NOW is a rolling internship programme designed to nurture talent with London-Living-Wage pay and travel subsidies. It launches today for new interns starting July 2020.

Key Facts:

Six-week Editorial Internships for 16-22 year olds

Paid at the London Living Wage

Reasonable travel expenses within the Greater London area will be reimbursed

Internship places are available in: July + August 2020, November + December 2020, March + April 2021

Internships are aimed at Trans & Non-Binary Youth and Queer Youth of Colour.

At GAY TIMES, our mission has been, and always will be, to educate, inform and inspire LGBTQ+ people to live to their truest, highest self. A mission we know will help our diverse community change the world for the better.

We are looking forward to supporting and nurturing the careers of young queer people from across our community with GAY TIMES: FUTURE NOW.