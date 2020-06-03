Horrifying footage shows Black trans woman being beaten by mob of 30+

by Sam Damshenas

Warning: some of the tweets in this article contains disturbing footage of a violent attack. Please do not click play if you feel this could affect you and your mental and emotional wellbeing.

Iyanna Dior, a Black trans woman, was severely beaten by a mob of over 30 people this week.

Harrowing footage of the attack made the rounds on Twitter, showing Iyanna being attacked as she walked into a store in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The assault was allegedly the result of a “fender bender”.

In a video posted to her Facebook, Iyanna assured her followers that she’s doing okay since the incident and has only suffered swelling across her body, as well as light damage to her forehead and teeth.

Iyanna’s attack caused outrage on social media due to the disproportionate levels of violence that still plague trans women in society and the “marginalisation of some Black lives” within the Black Lives Matter movement.

“If you are not accepting of your LGBTQ brothers and sisters, you can’t claim Black Lives Matter,” one Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted: “I’m so sick and tired of black people picking and choosing who is included in police brutality.”

Many users felt that the anger displayed in the video should be channelled through the protests and demonstrations that have erupted across the United States against police brutality, racism and white supremacy.

The uprising started last week following the murder of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American who was killed after a white police officer, called Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

As of 2 June 2020, over 5,600 protestors have been arrested in the United States while many others have been hospitalised due to excessive force from authorities, such as the use of tear gas and rubber bullets.

Social media has also been flooded with anti-racism movements from the Black community and allies.

To help support Iyanna in her recovery, you can donate money to her CashApp, details of which can be found here or below:

This Is My Only Cashapp If Anyone Wants To Help Me

Posted by Iyanna Dior on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

To help in the fight for anti-racism, visit here or the links below.

Here’s how you can donate to the Black Lives Matter movement in the US.

Here are some incredible anti-racism charities you can donate to in the UK.

10 books about racism and Black lives white people should be reading right now.

