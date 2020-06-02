Grindr removes ethnicity filter following mass criticism

Grindr will remove the “ethnicity filter” from the next version of its app.

The filter, which allows paying users to avoid seeing people of certain ethnicities in their feed, has received years-long criticism for fuelling further discrimination and racism within the LGBTQ+ community.

This week, the queer dating app said this long-campaigned for decision is to show “solidarity” with the protests in the United States over white supremacy, racism and police brutality against the Black community.

“We stand in solidarity with the BlackLivesMatter movement and the hundreds of thousands of queer people of colour who log in to our app every day,” they wrote in a statement posted to social media.

“We will not be silent, and we will not be inactive. We will continue to fight racism on Grindr, both through dialogue with our community and a zero-tolerance policy for racism and hate speech on our platform.”

The app is donating to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and Black Lives Matter and they “urge” everyone to do the same.

Click here to donate to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and here for the Black Lives Matter movement.