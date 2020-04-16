Poland propose law that would denounce sex educators as ‘paedophiles and gay activists’

“This would make impossible for us as educators to come into schools and teach kids about humans.”

Poland has proposed a new law that would denounce sex educators as paedophiles and gay activists.

The conservative country will vote today (16 April) on the Stop Paedophilia bill, which would jail those who “promote underage sex” and “groom and familiarise children with homosexuality” in schools for up to three years.

In a written document to parliament, the backers of the proposed law claim that “the organisations and activists most involved in the promotion of sexual ‘education’ in our country are the LGBT lobby” and that “members of these movements involved in implementing sex education in schools were convicted of paedophilia.”

They continued to say that children become “sexually awakened” and familiarised with the LGBTQ community during sex education lessons by “the LGBT lobby to achieve radical political goals” such as legalising adoption for queer couples.

The proposed law means sex educators that teach students about sexual orientation, discrimination and reproductive health will be denounced as paedophiles and could face a fine or a lengthy sentence in prison.

Ola Kaczorek, an LGBTQ advocate, told Reuters: “This would make impossible for us as educators to come into schools and teach kids about humans, about what makes us us, and what’s gender identity or sexual orientation.”

“Usually school is not a friendly environment for non-heterosexual kids, but now it will be even harder.”

Last year, a third of Poland declared themselves as an “LGBT-free zone” that is “free from LGBT ideology.”

Local authorities pledged to refrain from actions that could be seen as tolerant of the LGBTQ community, and prevent financial aid to NGOs helping to promote equal rights. The European Parliament passed a motion condemning the country.

The motion noted how most of the 80 regions “discriminate in particular against single-parent and LGBTI families”.

They said it was “a broader context of attacks against the LGBTI community in Poland, which include growing hate speech by public and elected officials and public media, as well as attacks and bans on Pride marches and actions.”

Rainbow Friday, an annual event that takes place in October in Polish schools to show support and raise awareness for LGBTQ pupils, has also been called “indoctrination” by government officials.

The motion then called on Poland to “firmly condemn discrimination against LGBTI people and to revoke resolutions attacking LGBTI rights, including local provisions against ‘LGBT ideology.'”

It would act in accordance with its national law as well as its obligations under EU and international law.

The motion was opposed from Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party. Witold Waszczykowski, a former Foreign Minister said that the LGBTQ “ideology that someone is creating out of this” is “demanding special treatment and causing upheaval.”

