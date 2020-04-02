UK Pride celebrations in Newcastle postponed until next year due to coronavirus

UK Pride has been postponed until 2021.

Earlier this year, Northern Pride launched its UK Pride campaign to “elevate and celebrate the North East LGBT+ Community” with a series of events leading up to their huge festival weekend, scheduled to take place 17-19 July.

But amidst uncertainty and ongoing concerns for safety during the current coronavirus pandemic, the decision has been made to move the UK Pride celebrations to next year. It will now take place 23-25 July, 2021.

“We have had to make the heart-breaking decision to postpone our UK Pride celebration until next year,” said Ste Dunn, chair of Northern Pride, in a statement released today.

“We’d hoped we would have been able to deliver our best campaign to date, with every event planned to include our most diverse festival weekend.

“But we have to take this action to ensure we protect and keep our community, service providers, emergency services and our team of volunteers safe during this pandemic.

“Northern Pride would like to thank all key workers including our NHS and all carers for their support during this time, and we continue to encourage everyone where they are able, to #stayhome and help fight this virus.”

Nick Forbes, leader of Newcastle City Council, said he was “very saddened to hear about the reluctant postponement of this year’s UK Pride” but understood that it was “unavoidable” given the circumstances.

“Pride is always one of the highlights of the year, not just as a fantastic, colourful celebration of the LGBT community in our city, but as a symbol of the diverse, open and inclusive city that we are,” he said.

“This year was going to be extra special, as we were going to be the host city for the national UK Pride event as well. However, I’m delighted that the organisers of UK Pride have confirmed that we can host the event next year instead.

“Pride wouldn’t happen without a dedicated organising team of volunteers, and I know they’ll be gutted by this decision. I’d like to pass on my sincere thanks and gratitude to each and every one of them for their hard work to date.

“I’d like to assure them, and everyone in the LGBT community, that the City Council will be working with the Pride Committee to make sure that the 2021 Pride is the best our city has ever seen.”

Weston-super-Mare Pride, which was scheduled to host UK Pride in 2021, will now hold their event a year later in 2022.