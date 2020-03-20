Nearly 100 Pride events have been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic

“It’s very clear that this pandemic is going to have a huge impact on our movement.”

The rapid escalation of the coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of nearly 100 Pride events around the world.

This week, the European Pride Organisers Association and InterPride will hold the first meeting of the COVID19 / Pride International Coordination Group, which will consider the impact of the coronavirus on the LGBTQ movement.

The meeting will be attended by representatives from EPOA, InterPride, US Association of Pride Organisers, CSD Deutschland, UK Pride Organisers Network, Fierté Canada Pride and representatives from Africa, Oceania and Latin America.

Kristine Garina, president of the EPOA, said in a statement: “Prides cancelling or postponing because of COVID19 has reached 100, and it’s very clear that this pandemic is going to have a huge impact on our movement.

“Right now we must all be focusing first on our own wellbeing and the welfare of those around us, but we are passionate about Pride and we will work together, and do all we can, to help Pride organisers get through this.”

Garina went on to assure that Pride celebrations will continue to “change many more lives in the future.”

See below for all the Pride events that have been impacted by the coronavirus.

Social distancing and staying inside has been advised by government and health officials to help fight the spread of the global pandemic, which has spread across the world and taken the lives of 10,000 people (as of writing).

There are over 250,000 confirmed cases worldwide, and so far, 89,000 people have recovered.

It is also encouraged that we wash our hands frequently, avoid touching our eyes, nose and mouth, and practice respiratory hygiene by covering our mouth and nose with our bent elbow or tissue when we cough or sneeze.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, it is vital that you seek medical care.

For more information, check out the World Health Organisation’s guidelines on the coronavirus pandemic here.

