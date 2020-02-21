Ireland’s first gay prime minister Leo Varadkar resigns

by Sam Damshenas

Comments

Community

YouTube

“I will likewise continue as Taoiseach until the election of that new government.”

Leo Varadkar has resigned as Taoiseach after Ireland’s hung parliament failed to elect a new premier.

The politician, who became the country’s first ever gay prime minister in 2017, tendered his resignation on Thursday (20 February) during a 45 minute meeting with Ireland’s president Michael Higgins.

The news comes after no single party were able to secure an outright majority in a general election earlier this month, with Varadkar’s party Fibe Gael coming in third place with only 31 votes.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald received 45 and Fianni Fail’s Micheál Martin earned 41.

The final candidate, The Green Party’s Eamon Ryan registered just 12 votes. 80 votes were needed to secure a majority.

“The responsibility is on all of us to ensure we provide good government, and indeed good opposition,” Varadkar told Dail.

“I think the onus is on those who have made enormous promises of change to the people during this election who are entrusted with that mandate to bring a programme of government for approval.

“If they cannot, they should say so and be upfront and honest about their failures and the empty promises they made.”

Varadkar added that he will continue as the country’s Taoiseach until the election of a new leader.

Related: Leo Varadkar wants to confront Vladimir Putin over anti-LGBTQ policies.

Comments

More

Community

China has the largest LGBTQ economy in the world, despite challenges for the community

Culture

Lena Waithe to play first self-identifying LGBTQ Pixar character in Onward

Community

Nearly 3,000 same-sex marriages have been recorded in Taiwan since they were legalised

Culture

Premiere: James Indigo drops video for new single Daddy’s Coming Home

Culture

Greyson Chance releases euphoric video for Dancing Next To Me

Travel

It’s a country house hotel, but not as you know it…

Culture

Dorian Electra channels your Myspace scene kid days in Guyliner video

Community

Horrifying footage shows stranger attacking gay couple and one of their mothers unprovoked

Next
Press enter to search