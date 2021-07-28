Meet MAY-A: the YouTuber turned indie-pop star making unapologetically queer bangers

Over the years, 19-year-old Maya Cummings aka MAY-A has risen from her roots in Sydney to become one of Australia’s promising new talents. The former wannabe internet star has traded her small screen dreams for the pop star lifestyle. Following a fateful interaction with 5 Seconds of Summer’s early mentor, who shortly became her own manager, MAY-A has garnered widespread attention thanks to her breakout hit Apricots.

On her latest single, Swing of Things, the dynamic creative ponders over “life without that person” as she pulls on her upturned emotions of a relationship that devastated her friendship with her now girlfriend. The swirly chorus charts MAY-A’s tugging back and forth with her feelings: ‘Once you’re gone, I’ll want you back / I’ll pick you up but leave you stranded / Only want what I can’t have’. The hit song shows the teen transparently exploring her romantic state in a new unfiltered phase.

Now, with a brand new EP on the way, we caught up with the singer to hear more about her unconventional journey into fame and how she found freedom in exploring her artistic image.

MAY-A it’s nice to finally meet you, even if it is virtually! How have you been?

I’m good, I’m a bit tired but other than that all good. I’m waiting for my pasta to arrive at my house because we’re in lockdown. Sydney is in a full-blown lockdown and I haven’t left the house in two weeks.

Have you been working on anything special while in lockdown?

My housemate is like a florist so we used the most ridiculous amount of daffodils that you could possibly find and put them all in different spaces. We even projected pictures of daffodils and it’s super trippy. It came out really good and I’m really happy with it.

Following your new single, we have to ask, have you gotten back into the swing of things?

I’m in a bad way… I’ve gotten back in the swing of things. The song is about getting back into life without that person and I’ve gone into life with that person again. Stupidly, like a year later, and I’m like ‘Oh god’, so I’m gonna say probably not at this point!

You first started creating content on YouTube under the title ‘heyit’smaya’ before moving ahead solely with a music career. Are you grateful for the creative change?

It feels really good to be out of the YouTube world. I really wanted to do something creative, but I didn’t really know what it was, and I fell into YouTube. It was really fun for me at the time. I didn’t wait super long to come out, but I think being a teenager on YouTube and sharing my whole life on there. I was not myself at all, even though I was trying to be really open. I was not being who I really felt I was at the time. I’d been doing music the whole time that I’d been doing YouTube, but I just didn’t put it up anywhere or say anything about it.

I feel 100% myself with music. It’s really hard for me to go back and watch those videos because I see someone that is trying to please people and be themselves. I’m really grateful to have had that experience then, so now, I just don’t care when it comes to music. This is how I feel and this is who I am and I’m so hell-bent on being honest and real so at least when I look back and I’m like, ‘Oh, that was cringe’, well, it might’ve been cringe, but at least I was being real about who I was at the time.