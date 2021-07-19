My Queer Faves with MAY-A

Following on from our chats with British artist L Devine and Drag Race UK superstar Tayce, we thought it time for the GAY TIMES audience to get to know Maya Cummings aka MAY-A. The rising Australian artist has long been on our radar thanks to her breakout songs Apricots and Swing of Things. With her fantastic debut EP on the horizon, it’s time we got to know the singer-songwriter a little better. So, from an iconic queer af TV show to an esteemed Aussie anthem, MAY-A digs deep into her ultimate favourite things about queer culture.

Your fave queer film/TV is…

SENSE8! It’s a super underrated beautiful, sci-fi, queer and diverse tv show. I’ll recommend this ‘til the day I die.

Your fave queer moment is…

Honestly, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson getting papped carrying a sex swing into their house is iconic.

Your fave queer actor is…

Kristen Stewart for sure, I thought I wanted to be her when I watched Twilight as a kid. Then shortly after, realised I actually wanted to be with her. Coming out on SNL, speaking out against Donald Trump, getting hit with the height of misogyny and hate online during Twilight, leaving social media for good and continuing her acting career. She’s epic.