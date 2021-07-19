My Queer Faves with MAY-A

Following on from our chats with British artist L Devine and Drag Race UK superstar Tayce, we thought it time for the GAY TIMES audience to get to know Maya Cummings aka MAY-A. The rising Australian artist has long been on our radar thanks to her breakout songs Apricots and Swing of Things. With her fantastic debut EP on the horizon, it’s time we got to know the singer-songwriter a little better. So, from an iconic queer af TV show to an esteemed Aussie anthem, MAY-A digs deep into her ultimate favourite things about queer culture.
Your fave queer film/TV is…
SENSE8! It’s a super underrated beautiful, sci-fi, queer and diverse tv show. I’ll recommend this ‘til the day I die.
Your fave queer moment is…
Honestly, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson getting papped carrying a sex swing into their house is iconic.
Your fave queer actor is…
Kristen Stewart for sure, I thought I wanted to be her when I watched Twilight as a kid. Then shortly after, realised I actually wanted to be with her. Coming out on SNL, speaking out against Donald Trump, getting hit with the height of misogyny and hate online during Twilight, leaving social media for good and continuing her acting career. She’s epic.
Your fave queer singer is…
Joan Jett, Crimson and Clover is one of the best gay slow-dance songs (yet still rock?) that I’ve ever heard.
Your fave queer album is…
ARIZONA BABY by Kevin Abstract. I love the way his brain works and the atmosphere he creates in his music and the BROCKHAMPTON project.
Your fave queer anthem is…
The Aussie queers really claimed Untouched by The Veronicas. That shit goes off live. My band and I supported them in NSW for their AUS tour, they got all these drag queens up on stage for that song, the feel of the show felt so special to be a part of.
Your fave queer memory is…
Technically all of my memories are queer.. because I am queer, but once I tried to cut myself an eyebrow slit to impress this girl and ended up shaving off half of my eyebrow. I think that’s one of the gayest I can get.
Your fave queer book is…
I haven’t gone out of my way to read queer literature yet so I’m not sure. I’ve seen many arguments and essays that Emily Dickinson was actually queer, I’ve always been a big fan of her poetry.
Your fave queer activist is…
My friend Em posts so many things about female sex, LGBTQ+ culture, body acceptance and mental health. She speaks on so many taboo topics so casually and comfortably. I think she’s incredible and shares so much of herself online to improve the climate on social media. I’d recommend checking her out, she’s a great role model.
@emmahorn
