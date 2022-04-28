Twinkle, twinkle, Mykonos star!

Your own hot tub. On your own balcony. In Mykonos. Shall we just pack and talk about it on the way?

But that’s not the end of it. The hot tub and the balcony are at Bill & Coo Suites and Lounge, one of the coolest hotels on an island that has made a name for itself from cool hotels. One with beautiful views out across the Aegean, a location that means you can actually walk into town (please don’t get one of those quad bikes: all you ever see is people with the skin off their legs missing), and staff that takes even the legendary hospitality of the Greeks to the next level. And that’s quite a feat.