Torel Palace, Porto: Palatial comfort in one of Portugal’s finest cities

Now that everyone’s banging on about Lisbon the way they used to bang on about Barcelona, you can’t help but think it might be nice to go somewhere, you know, else. Which is what brings us to Porto, Portugal’s second city right on the Douro River (and you know that means wine!) spanned by a beautiful bridge designed by Gustave Eiffel of… oh, what’s it called?… Eiffel Tower fame.

Smaller, less busy, prettier in parts but with all that fun and comedy that you expect of Portuguese people, not to stereotype anyone at all ever (but they do seem quite funny), Porto is the town that gave its name to Port, the drink. And any town that gives its name to a drink is already on a winning ticket with us. You can even do tours and tastings from here. Oh and you must try white port maybe with tonic. It’s our new favourite tipple.