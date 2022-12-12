The Standard High Line: where the only thing that’s standard is the name

In the Big Apple hotels are so ubiquitous in number that it is extremely easy to get overwhelmed; turn down any major street and you are bound to find at least 5 hotels that will try to convince you that they are worth their salt, but there is only one that hotel is unparalleled to anything you will experience anywhere else in New York and that hotel is The Standard High Line.
The Standard is located in New York’s Meatpacking District and is the only hotel in New York that across its 338 impeccably decorated rooms offers alluring views of New York’s iconic High Line, full floor-to-ceiling windows indulge the discerning guest with impressive views of Manhattan and the Hudson River. How could one want anything more?
On this particular adventure, we were lucky enough to grab a Corner King suite, and kings are exactly what we felt like. This impressively spacious 300+ sq ft room boasts a king sized bed (see what we mean?), a rainshower and a freestanding bathtub and the comfiest linens and robes that your birthday suit will thank you for. Perhaps the most impressive feature of the Corner King specifically, is that it offers stunning uninterrupted views of downtown and midtown New York; your instagram feed will NEVER be the same.
What was once called by Esquire ‘the epicentre of cultural happenings’, the Standard draws succeeds in drawing in all sorts of people from different parts of culture to come together under one roof. The striking architecture makes use of concrete and brutalist style architecture mixed with a classic 70s vibe that gives the property a cool and contemporary aesthetic: think modern luxury, but without the stuffy in-your-face part.
Contributing to the relaxed atmosphere of the hotel are the laid back staff who take away from the typically austere nature of most concierges you will find, they do this with grace, all while still being incredibly helpful, specifically Martha at front desk made the whole stay incredibly warm and hospitable and made us feel in the company of friends, a true home away from home.
For those who like a good party, The Standard’s Boom Boom Room and Le Bain are known for their raucous, all night long partying, the rooms of course offer a calm well insulated solace from the madness, but if you are down to party you will always find one at the Standard High Line.
After dancing the night away, we ventured into The Standard Grill for a bite to eat. This classic New York traditional steakhouse is surely not to be missed with their extensive daily raw bar stuffing us with the tastiest oysters, steaks and perfectly cut shoestring fries.
GAY TIMES also particularly loved the well stocked City Bike station outside of the hotel which made cycling to the West Village, downtown and lower midtown New York insanely easy, which is such a fun way to explore NY! The Standard is in such a phenomenal location that everything is an easy walk or cycle away.
The Standard is not just an iconic New York hotel, it is THE hotel. From beautiful, never-seen-before views to luxurious restaurants and an irreplicable party scene, the Standard will welcome you with open arms, and trust us, you’ll never want to leave.