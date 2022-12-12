The Standard High Line: where the only thing that’s standard is the name

In the Big Apple hotels are so ubiquitous in number that it is extremely easy to get overwhelmed; turn down any major street and you are bound to find at least 5 hotels that will try to convince you that they are worth their salt, but there is only one that hotel is unparalleled to anything you will experience anywhere else in New York and that hotel is The Standard High Line.

The Standard is located in New York’s Meatpacking District and is the only hotel in New York that across its 338 impeccably decorated rooms offers alluring views of New York’s iconic High Line, full floor-to-ceiling windows indulge the discerning guest with impressive views of Manhattan and the Hudson River. How could one want anything more?