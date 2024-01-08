Off to SoHo? Go to NoMo!

Nomo Soho has an arrival location in New York City’s infamous Soho district. The hotel is set on Crosby Street, right at the intersection of nostalgic and modern. You really couldn’t be better placed for a quick access to some of the best bars, restaurants and shops in the city.
Considering you’re in Soho you know that you’re in and amongst some of the most creative people living in lower Manhattan. The entryway to the hotel is a wrought iron and green mini forest which is a stark contrast to the bricks and industrial of New York City. This entry gives way to a more modern and impressive lobby with an expensive bar restaurant which is always bustling during our visit.
The reception is a little hard to find but once you do find it, it’s set on the first floor away from the main lobby, which makes it a more relaxing check-in experience. We arrived a day early on our trip to New York City, and the guest relations team were very accommodating for our mishap, meaning that we were given room keys without any more trouble.
The room reminded us of a Miami Beach vibe with hints of white and blue, creating a relaxing feel to the rooms; we almost felt tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The rooms feature high ceilings and very large beds and give a very non-New York experience in a particularly positive way.
We particularly enjoyed NoMo Kitchen – the seasonal menus and weekend brunches are not to be missed. We recommend the lemon ricotta pancakes and french toast – thank us later!
The hotel was busy for Halloween and featured many guests who were there to celebrate this season. This meant the hotel had more of a young fun vibe and is a perfect place for friends looking for somewhere fun to stay in the middle of it all.
Some of the guest relations members seemed a little worn out by the busy crowds at times which we could understand, but that didn’t stop us enjoying this lively hotel in the heart of Soho.