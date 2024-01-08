Off to SoHo? Go to NoMo!

The reception is a little hard to find but once you do find it, it’s set on the first floor away from the main lobby, which makes it a more relaxing check-in experience. We arrived a day early on our trip to New York City, and the guest relations team were very accommodating for our mishap, meaning that we were given room keys without any more trouble.

The room reminded us of a Miami Beach vibe with hints of white and blue, creating a relaxing feel to the rooms; we almost felt tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The rooms feature high ceilings and very large beds and give a very non-New York experience in a particularly positive way.





