Never mind Elon Musk, this is the way to spend a weekend in space…

The drawbridge door comes down to reveal white steps which you climb to enter a Jetsons fantasy world: two little cabins with weird-shaped beds, a bunch of loungers that look like something on a private jet in an episode of Mad Men, a 60s-looking table and chairs and a little room with tea- and coffee-making stuff and a mini-fridge. The shower – your own shower with nice products and everything – and the loo are just down those steps. The windows of the UFO are like portholes, the kind they have on, well, spaceships and you can barely ever look out of them without seeing someone ooh-ing and aah-ing and taking pictures, it’s that much of a wow moment to come across.

For those taking notes, the spaceship of our tale is the original 1960’s handy-work of Matti Suuronen, a Finnish architect who dreamt of the perfect rural retreat, a pick-up-and-go bolthole that could be transported to anywhere that tickles one’s fancy – even yours! – around the world. Less that 100 were produced, only 68 are known to still exist, and only two are currently live-in-able. This is one of them! And the person you need to send expensive bouquets in order to thank for its current sparkle is British artist Craig Barnes, who found this Futuro lolling around in a terrible state in South Africa, bought the thing, then brought it back to this green and pleasant land and restored and reimagined it for our very own pleasure. You’ll be glad you read this when it comes up on Tipping Point.