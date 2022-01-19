Living the High Life at 10,000 feet

The smart, cool, famous hotel in question is The Little Nell, the only five-star hotel in the equally smart, cool and famous ski resort of Aspen in Colorado. What sets Aspen apart from other ski resorts is that it’s not a ski resort. It’s a real town – once a successful silver mine, which would explain the tradition of money – with fancy shops (we got roped into a party at Louboutin somehow), an international-level contemporary art gallery that looks like a big bird’s nest and rich people. Lots of them.

People so rich that they don’t even bother to ski: they just come for the society and the soirees and – during Gay Ski Week, the oldest and smartest and coolest and most famous in America – to see go-go boys dancing in the snow, drag queens and topless men ski down the mountain for charity and join the White Party, the Pool Party, the endless après-ski parties. And to enjoy dinners and secret wine parties at The Little Nell, which you can do year-round.