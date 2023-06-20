Lisbon’s classic Bairro Alto Hotel shows how to re-invent a classic

So, it’s official. Lisbon has just been voted the most romantic city on earth and from where we’re sitting in one of the most beautiful hotels in the hands-down most beautiful area with views right across to the famous bridge and statue, we’re not in any mood to argue.

The views in question come courtesy of the Hotel Bairro Alto, slap bang in the middle of the *checks notes* Bairro Alto, the ‘high district’, which might explain those views. It’s one of Lisbon’s top hotels – and we don’t just mean height-wise – a classic that has had a major upgrade and now serves as Lisbon HQ for famous London-based chef Nuno Mendes, who is a local lad.