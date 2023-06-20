LEVEN: Manchester’s new hotel is a game-changer

And we are going to go so far as to say that this is the first actually lovely hotel within your actual Gay Village since… well, ever. There are very nice ones around – The Gotham, Brooklyn, The Alan, Locke – but actually walk-out-the-front-door-able? No, this is the first one. And what a first one it is!

Based in one of those huge red brick warehouses that Manchester does so well, it has used that masculine energy to stunning effect. Step up into reception and you’re greeted with not only trademark Manchester friendliness (ALL hotel staff worldwide should come from Manchester, it should be in the United Nations handbook or something), but with stripped parquet flooring (we want that in our front rooms!), bottle-green fan-shaped tiling (for our kitchen!), bare brick and hanging plants (throughout!)