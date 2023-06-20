Kouros: the hotel in Mykonos where everyone is funny and glamorous

Take Kouros, the hotel in Mykonos, where everyone was gorgeous and funny and glamorous, from the front desk through the guy who took our bags down the stairs to our room to the owner herself who came over to say hello and stuck around for a cocktail. Delicious people. But then it wouldn’t be hard to be in a good mood if you worked at the five-star Kouros, especially now it’s had a thorough refurb thanks to French designer Fabienne Spahn.

Perched high on a cliff – well, not that high, they don’t do high cliffs in Mykonos – you can sit by the infinity pool looking out to sea and, turn your head ever so slightly to the left as you go in for a slurp of your prosecco, and Mykonos’s famous windmills and the town itself are visible… and easily walkable, which is a boon when you think what a bugger those taxis are to nail down in the busy season.