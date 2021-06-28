If we’ve said it once we’ve said it thrice times. Love a Locke. Especially a brand new one down Dalston.

What are these Lockes, you ask, you who have probably read what we’ve said about them before but have forgotten due to the effect of the over-use of alcopops on your brain? They are the future of hotels. And they might just sound the death-knell of the Airbnb. That’s all.

The difference between a Locke and a hotel is that you don’t just get a room, you get like a mini-apartment with kitchen area, washing machine, the works. It means you could live there. Some people do. Maybe they’ve been stationed somewhere else for a few months and can’t be arsed getting a flat, so they move in. Maybe someone is waiting for their house to be redecorated or for lawyers to complete a sale, so they move in. Or maybe you’re just on your holidays, don’t want to spend every meal in a restaurant and want to be able to do a whites wash. So move in!