Who attends trans strip nights?

Juno also pointed out that some of their regulars at other clubs have come to THIRST and explored what the night has to offer, and conversely other queer THIRST regulars felt empowered to go see performers after at their usual club.

“It can be really intimidating for a queer person to exist in that space, both on and off stage,” says Juno. “I guess the work that we do is to try to foster a space that feels safer — safer for trans, queer sex workers, and audience members to exist and experiment with sex work, and also have a good time.”

As far as casting goes, every strip night is different. Some trans strip nights are community specific: like Alejandro, which started as a trans masc strip night and expanded to predominantly spotlight queer performers of color. There’s also Brooklyn’s GUSH, which caters to dyke and trans masc clientele, or something like Plastic World, which is specifically for dolls and transfemmes.

How does it feel to be at a trans strip night?

Many queer audience members of these shows are experiencing stripping, pole dancing, and other kinds of sex work for the first time.

“Seeing the gay joy on someone’s face after they’ve just had their first lap dance is my favorite part of the night. It’s so sweet,” says Hobrecker. Both Stardust and Hobrecker shared that the audience’s chemistry with each other and the performers was a surprising success of Thirst. These spaces just feel different.

Juno noticed people meeting and engaging with each other, feeding off the energy of the night. They shared that they hope these nights serve as a space to experience pleasure and deconstruct shame — something that queer people certainly are familiar with for a variety of reasons.

“I would like to hope it is expanding an audience’s views of what can be seen as desirable,” says Hobrecker. “I want people to be able to come in and be really surprised at what they find hot.”

“And I always say at the end of the show that I hope this is just the gateway drug into the world of sex work,” says Juno. “I hope people go out in the world and go to a strip club and get a lap dance, or book a session with a dom, or book a massage with a full-service sex worker, or whatever it is. That is just opening the door to a new world of experiences. So I ideally don’t want it to end at just THIRST.”