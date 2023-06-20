Cali hotel offers up a whole different way to do Mykonos

The first thing anyone is going to mention about this gorgeous new Mykonos hotel is the pool. The longest on the whole island, it hugs the edge of the property like a blue ribbon with views right down to the Aegean and across the bay. But it’s long, so long you almost can’t swim from one end to the other without a break (or are we just really unfit?) But then we did stop for drinks from the bar halfway through.

And though that pool sucks up a lot of the attention – whether you’re at the bar, having lunch outside on the terrace, lazing on a lounger, or even up there in the restaurant proper – it’s not the only show in town, so to speak. And Cali does offer up a whole different way to do Mykonos, seeing as it’s not in town, which is party central, or on Ornos Bay, the other busy bit. Mind you, it’s also not that far from either or from attractions like Jackie O Beach Club, so you can have your cake and eat it then have some more, greedy!