Back to the Future… of Eating Out.

We added a bottle of red in the early 20 pounds range – and it was good – but we could have tucked into the extensive cocktail menu with classics like Negroni, Bloody Mary and Mojito. Oh and we could have come for brunch, where the menu is around 50/50 vegan and veggie with pancakes and avocado on toast and shakshuka and omelettes.

And where even regular restaurants with decent vegan options fall down – desserts – The Gate triumphs. No one ever ordered a sorbet if there was a choice: fact. And now that there are vegan milks and creams and custards, there really is no reason not to sort out at least one proper vegan dessert that isn’t a sad fruit plate. At The Gate vegans have three out of a choice of five: Tiramisu, chocolate and orange mousse and cinnamon apple mille-feuille with a caramel sauce and hazelnut praline. Can we try all of them?

Oh and there’s a special Christmas menu at the moment – at only £28/head if there’s six of you – with a choice of three dishes per course including a vegan Wellington stuffed with butternut, chestnuts and sage. It’s what the baby Jesus would’ve wanted.

So maybe if you are knocking about with a vegan in your group and you always do the nice thing and check there’s something for them whenever you go out (mind you, bear in mind we’ve all had cauliflower steaks for the price of a rib-eye up to here), perhaps you should suggest a brunch/lunch/dinner at The Gate. Something delicious for everyone and for the vegan that most delicious of all things: choice!

The Gate, 22-24 Seymour Place, London W1

thegaterestaurants.com

Instagram