And now for a musical interlude…

Middle Eight couldn’t be better located if it tried. Right on Great Queen Street near the corner with Holborn Kingsway, you’re five minutes from Covent Garden, seven from Soho while the Southbank is a ten-minute stroll across Waterloo Bridge. There’s even a Greggs a minute away! It used to be another hotel but the refurb has been so extensive and so brilliantly done that you can’t actually remember how it used to be, even if you actually went in.

The name Middle Eight is a reference to the musical term, the bit of a song where Westlife would stand up from their bar stools and walk towards the audience, their bow-ties insouciantly untied by this stage in the game. And the whole hotel has a musical theme, but not one they shove down your throat, theme-hotel style. The rooms are named rather than numbered with those names often quite obscure musical references. Ours is Bay and we frankly have no idea where that comes from and we’re former music editors on national newspapers!