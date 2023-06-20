Amilla adds a much-needed dash of authenticity to the Maldives

But one place in the Maldives that does actually feel like a place, albeit a tropical paradise kind of place, is Amilla, a five-star luxury resort where the tropical forest is (reaches out and touches) a real tropical jungle… in fact, 70% of the island is still jungle. Original jungle not shipped in Dubai-style. The people who work there live on another side of the island (there are 23 and a half hectares to play with) and a lot of the food is grown or reared just down that sandy lane. You can go and have a look if you like. And the fact that it’s one of the few remaining Maldivian-owned resorts must mean something to you.

That doesn’t mean you’re doing a do-goody deed by choosing Amilla. With less than 70 villas scattered over that island and out over the water, you’ve bought yourself breathing space whether it’s in a lavish beach bungalow (bungalow makes it sound smaller than it is) with its own pool, in case you can’t be arsed to walk the 15 seconds to the beach, or in a villa way up in the trees looking out to sea. And the fact that it’s a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve means you’ve secured access to manta rays and an extensive house reef for your snorkelling pleasure. You can even bag a Glamping pod, a see-through bubble tent out there where the beach meets the jungle and sleep in the thick of it all (though creeping through a jungle for a wee can be daunting…)