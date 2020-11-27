The first set of teaser posters for the upcoming Euphoria two-part special are here!

Get ready, new episodes of Euphoria are on the horizon.

The critically acclaimed HBO teen drama Euphoria has released two new posters in light of the show’s upcoming Christmas special.

Zendaya took to Instagram to share the teaser posters with the caption stating: “Part 1: Rue.”

But please beware that these two episodes will not be part of the upcoming series. At the bottom of the poster, it states “this is not season 2”.

The Spiderman Homecoming actress included another poster featuring herself and Hunter Schaffer’s character, Jules smiling in bed.

The first episode will air on 6 December and will follow Rue as she celebrates the holidays.

Not much else is known about the upcoming special as production has been under wraps since the initial announcement.

Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode will also star Colman Domingo, who memorably played Rue’s mentor in the show’s debut season