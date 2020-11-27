The first set of teaser posters for the upcoming Euphoria two-part special are here!

Get ready, new episodes of Euphoria are on the horizon.
The critically acclaimed HBO teen drama Euphoria has released two new posters in light of the show’s upcoming Christmas special.
Zendaya took to Instagram to share the teaser posters with the caption stating: “Part 1: Rue.”
But please beware that these two episodes will not be part of the upcoming series. At the bottom of the poster, it states “this is not season 2”.
The Spiderman Homecoming actress included another poster featuring herself and Hunter Schaffer’s character, Jules smiling in bed.
The first episode will air on 6 December and will follow Rue as she celebrates the holidays.
Not much else is known about the upcoming special as production has been under wraps since the initial announcement.
Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, the episode will also star Colman Domingo, who memorably played Rue’s mentor in the show’s debut season
Before announcing the two-part special, the Euphoria team was on track to start filming season 2. But due to the ongoing pandemic production was shut down.
Zendaya opened up about the delay earlier this year stating that pandemic hit “literally like two days before […] the first day of shooting.”
“We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season two that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want, but also still being very safe,” she explained.
For this new Euphoria special the producers and actors worked with a limited crew.
Since debuting in 2019, Euphoria has garnered critical acclaim, earning numerous awards and nominations. Zendaya also made history as the youngest person to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
6 December can’t come fast enough!
