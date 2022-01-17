Netflix drops official trailer for Inventing Anna starring Laverne Cox

Netflix dropped the official trailer for Inventing Anna on 14 January, giving fans a glimpse into what they can expect from Laverne Cox.

The brand new show tells a fictionalised story of real-life scammer Anna Delvey (whose real name is Anna Sorokin).

Delvey became an elite in New York social circles after posing as a German heiress, resulting in her making around $200,000 from her cons.

She is currently serving a 4-to-12 year prison sentence, with the show’s official synopsis saying: “Audacious entrepreneur or con artist? A reporter digs into how Anna Delvey convinced New York’s elite she was a German heiress. Based on a true story.”

Laverne is set to star in the series regular role of Kacy Duke, who is described as “a celebrity trainer and life coach who — while centered enough to keep herself out of the real trouble — finds herself becoming a coach to more than just Anna in the wake of her crimes.”

Although the trailer only gives a few small glimpses of her, it’s clear that Laverne will play a key role in the miniseries.

“I realised the clues were there all along,” she says in one scene.

Also starring in Inventing Anna is Julia Garner as the main character, Anna Chlumsky as Vivian and Katie Lowes as Rachel, among others.

The lighthearted trailer jokes that the “whole story is completely true. Except for all of the parts that are totally made up.”

It was created by Shonda Rhimes, the mastermind behind hit series such as How to Get Away with Murder and The Catch.

Inventing Anna premieres on Netflix on 11 February 2022. Watch the full trailer below or by clicking here.