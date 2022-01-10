Bachelor Australia series set to cast its first bisexual lead

In a massive step for LGBTQ+ inclusivity, Bachelor Australia will be introducing its first bisexual lead.

Earlier this week, Channel 10 released a casting call for “single women and men” for its upcoming season of the Bachelor Australia.

“Are you searching for that special someone but just can’t seem to find them? Well this could be the beginning of your very own love story,” it said.

The press release also requested potential contestants to be free for filming between May and July 2022.

Even though the casting call is open to both single men and women, there’s still a chance that producers will skip over a bisexual lead.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, a spokesperson remained coy on the identity of the upcoming Bachelor.

“Trying to fit a square peg into a round hole is so 2020. Love is love and we look forward to casting our next Bachelor, whoever they may be,” they said.

The upcoming season isn’t the first time the franchise has introduced a queer lead.