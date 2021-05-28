Australia’s Bachelorette introduces first openly bisexual lead for its new season

The Bachelorette Australia has made LGBTQ+ history by casting Brooke Blurton, the series first openly bisexual lead.

The popular franchise announced the inclusive news via their Twitter account.

“Australia, say hello to your 2021 Bachelorette, Brooke Blurton,” the tweet read.

For the very first time, the forthcoming series will feature both male and female contestants vying for the affection of Blurton.

Speaking with 10play, the 26-year-old opened up about her excitement, stating: “I am so ready for this. I’ve done it twice before and now having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life, is a truly unique and special experience.”

She continued: “My perfect person is someone that loves me for me. I hope they offer shared values and compassion for others. All the dreamy things! I’m so excited and hope that I finally find that person I’ve been waiting for.”

Blurton is no stranger to the mega-popular franchise. In 2018 she appeared on Nick Cummins Bachelor season and was later featured on the Bachelor in Paradise spin-off.