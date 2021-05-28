Australia’s Bachelorette introduces first openly bisexual lead for its new season

The Bachelorette Australia has made LGBTQ+ history by casting Brooke Blurton, the series first openly bisexual lead.
The popular franchise announced the inclusive news via their Twitter account.
“Australia, say hello to your 2021 Bachelorette, Brooke Blurton,” the tweet read.
For the very first time, the forthcoming series will feature both male and female contestants vying for the affection of Blurton.
Speaking with 10play, the 26-year-old opened up about her excitement, stating: “I am so ready for this. I’ve done it twice before and now having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life, is a truly unique and special experience.”
She continued: “My perfect person is someone that loves me for me. I hope they offer shared values and compassion for others. All the dreamy things! I’m so excited and hope that I finally find that person I’ve been waiting for.”
Blurton is no stranger to the mega-popular franchise. In 2018 she appeared on Nick Cummins Bachelor season and was later featured on the Bachelor in Paradise spin-off.
View this post on Instagram
Osher Günsberg, the series host, also expressed his excitement for the upcoming season.
“We are a nation of people from so many different backgrounds, so many different cultures and so many different experiences, yet we all have on thing in common,” he said.
“We all want to be loved in a way that is meaningful to us. I can’t wait to get started on helping our Bachelorette Brooke find that kind of love.”
Over the years the Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises have seen an array of contestants and stars come out.
Last month, Colton Underwood came out as gay on Good Morning America with Robin Roberts. The former professional football player and star of The Bachelor season 23 said quarantine has helped him come to terms with his sexuality.
In 2019, Demi Burnett made history in the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise after she popped the question to Kristian Haggerty, making it the first time a same-sex couple has done so in the franchise’s run.
We can’t wait to tune in to Brooke Blurton’s journey to find love.
