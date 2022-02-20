Andrew Garfield says he’ll do Strictly Come Dancing if he wins Oscar for Best Actor

Andrew Garfield said he’ll compete on Strictly Come Dancing if he wins at the upcoming Oscars.

Over the last few weeks, the talented actor has been busy promoting his Netflix film tick, tick…BOOM – which recently earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

Recently, the 38-year-old stopped by The Graham Norton Show alongside dancer Johannes Radebe and comedian Dawn French.

During his appearance, Norton asked the 38-year-old talent if he would ever compete on a season of Strictly.

“It’s hard to confess this. I would love to do Strictly. It’s on the bucket list,” Garfield answered.

Radebe, who has competed on the series for three seasons, raised his hand and volunteered to be his partner, stating: ‘Well thank you, I’ll do it!’

The Spider-Man actor then turned to Radebe and said that he would participate on one condition.

“If I win the Oscar, then I’ll come and do it. How’s that?’ he said.

Shortly after the show aired, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement regarding Garfield’s answer.

One fan wrote: “If winning the Oscar is all it’s gonna take for Andrew Garfield to sign up and do Strictly, then get him the award now!”

Another user tweeted: “Andrew Garfield needs to win his oscar because he said he would do Strictly and I’m holding this.”

Fans also supported the idea of Garfield being partnered with Radebe, who recently came in second place with John Waithe on the 19th season.

The duo made history as the series’ first male same-sex pairing to compete in the competition.

During their run, the two figures received immense support from fans who thanked them for representing the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s been incredible, really incredible. The amount of people who have messaged saying things like their kids can grow up in a world where two men or two women can dance together is mega,” Waithe told Radio Times.

Although the former dance couple received a massive amount of support, he also revealed that there had been viewers that were sceptical of their inclusion.

“And we’ve had so many people say, ‘I was doubtful at first of this partnership, but watching your dance, we can see it’s about the dance,'” he said.

Fans will have to wait another month to see if Garfield will be appearing on the next season of Strictly. The 2022 Academy Awards are set to air on 28 March.

