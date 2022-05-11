Why we need to start talking about how we’re truly feeling

Mental health can seem like a daunting subject, especially for the LGBTQ+ community. We spoke to LGBTQ+ people to get an insight into how mental health impacts the community and how we can constructively tackle the taboos of the subject.

At first glance, data concerning the LGBTQ+ community can seem to paint a bleak picture of how queer people are disproportionately more likely to be impacted by mental health issues. Crisis counsellor Alexis Caught agrees that the current mental health crisis has worsened, but hopes open discussions around the topic will lead to greater transparency on mental health. “The reality is that things are tough. Mental health rates are worsening across all populations, it’s no wonder that they’re getting worse for those of us who are less protected and so are more at risk of feeling the rising tensions in society,” he says. Through candid conversation, Caught believes members of the LGBTQ+ community will feel empowered and supported by their co-community: “We have to speak up about how we’re truly feeling, so that more LGBTQ+ people know it’s okay, and that they’re not alone. There is healing in honesty.”

The focus on mental health is vastly important, however, it’s crucial we acknowledge the unique factors that impact the LGBTQ+ community and, therefore, increase the chances of minorities encountering mental health issues. The queer community are at greater risk of experiencing a hate crime compared to non-LGBTQ+ people. Rates of depression are higher among LGBTQ+ people who’ve experienced a hate crime based on their sexual orientation and/or gender identity. Likewise, data from Stonewall revealed that nearly half of all LGBTQ+ pupils experienced bullying for their sexual orientation. River Solace, a non-binary trans wellbeing and community support worker, has vocally challenged the stigmas surrounding mental health. “There is a huge misconception that vulnerability is a weakness, but it can be your greatest strength,” they tell GAY TIMES. When it comes to looking after their mental health, Solace writes down their feelings to help process them. “Whatever way you can convey your struggles, it is incredibly brave and you will soon realise how you are very much not alone,” they explain.

Eva Echo is an activist and trans spokesperson for Gendered Intelligence. For them, discussing mental health is vastly important, especially when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community. “All communities are nuanced and have their own specific needs. The LGBTQ+ and QPOC communities are no different,” they explain. As we hope to address the needs of the LGBTQ+ community and the mental health crisis, Echo argues we need a system suitably adjusted to the requirements of queer people: “Any service must understand the specific experiences a person faces in order to be effective, to serve them and safeguard them.”

We have to meet one another with empathy, and give one another grace – space to make mistakes and learn, space to be heard and seen, space to be vulnerable

Caught, author of Queer Up: An Uplifting Guide to LGBTQ+ Love, Life and Mental Health, shares a similar sentiment to Solace and Echo, who urge for destigmatised discourse on mental health. “We have to meet one another with empathy, and give one another grace – space to make mistakes and learn, space to be heard and seen, space to be vulnerable,” he says. “Through connection, we can all begin to heal. But remember, that empathy begins at home.”