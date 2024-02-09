‘We deserve a government that respects the needs of the trans community’

I’ve answered questions about the intersectionality of disability and queerness, talked about the nuances of the word queer, and engaged in dialogues about religion and allyship, but my favourite question came from a young girl in the West Midlands. She came up to me after a talk and asked, ‘After all that, are you happier now?’, and I said that I was. She looked at me and said that she hadn’t thought about it before but that it must have been hard growing up LGBTQIA+, and she was hoping it was better now. The day when Parliament can approach LGBTQIA+ young people with the same empathy feels very far away this week.

Sometimes we can make the false presumption that our experience is the only experience, so we fail to show up to conversations with empathy or an open mind. Then, if we hear something which challenges our experience, we can end up denying, avoiding or invalidating, before we actually listen and absorb. When we do that, we eliminate the possibility of learning anything new, of changing ourselves or our society for the better. We can’t afford for our politicians to continue like this – mocking what they do not understand. As long as they do, they will be failing trans young people like Brianna, and like my own teenage sibling, who have to bear the destructive impact of these conversations every day.

I know that thousands of 13-year-olds have compassionate conversations about sexuality and gender every week. Grown adults in charge of whole countries should be able to manage it too.

Deia volunteers as an ambassador for Just Like Us, the LGBTQIA+ young people’s charity. Sign up to their newsletter to find out more.