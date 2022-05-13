The UK government is sleepwalking on LGBTQ+ rights

This year’s annual ILGA Europe Rainbow Map paints a stark and sad picture of a government sleepwalking from a position of leadership to complacency on LGBTQ+ rights. The UK has dropped 11% on this internationally respected ranking, the most significant drop of any country in Europe and a clear acceleration of a longer negative trend.

LGBTQ+ people across the UK recognise this picture. From being number one on the Rainbow Map in 2015, to 14th in 2022, our communities have felt the warmth fade from our political leaders. The historic passing of same-sex marriage legislation feels a long time ago, and since then progress on LGBTQ+ rights have been mired by delays and dithering.

Over the last two years particularly we have seen watering down of proposals to protect our community – a weakening of support for existing protections, the mainstreaming of anti-LGBTQ+ hate in politics and the media, and the fragmenting of our national human rights institution’s support for our community’s rights. This has all taken place while hate crime reports have risen every year since 2016.

Real harm happens when we are complacent about human rights.

Years of progress on LGBTQ+ policy that was achieved under successive administrations has been rapidly eroded by a UK Government that has taken its foot of the pedal, and failed to show compassion or leadership on protecting our most vulnerable communities.