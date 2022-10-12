The star of I, Joan on the Globe’s revolutionary play: “History forgets queer people”

What did you know about Joan before getting the part?

I knew the basics, that there was a girl from France, who was a peasant girl, who heard the voices of God, and then led an army and then got burned at the stake for being a witch. I think Charlie’s an extraordinary writer. I love their work. They’re just so unbelievably imaginative, and wonderful and unapologetic, and it’s fantastic. And so articulate, they managed to articulate feelings about everything really, but particularly in terms of gender and queerness, that I thought I just felt, and no one else knew what that was. And then they’d managed to not only feel it too, but encapsulate it into this perfect little line of poetry, which is extraordinary. But I’d read some of the speeches that I had to prep for audition. And I just felt like I knew that person. I felt like I was that person and I knew who they were and that their energy and their drive and their power and their enthusiasm, and their constant like questioning and self awareness was something that I can relate to a lot and really fascinated me. So yeah, read the first couple of bits, had the first audition and then spent weeks in an absolute deep dive dark hole of the internet looking up every single thing about Joan and yeah, was really cross that people weren’t telling the story of the person that I had met in those words. And so just wanted to be a part of that.

What does it mean for you to bring the story of I, Joan to such an iconic place as The Globe?

I feel incredibly privileged to get to do it. This building is so important and so full of history and life and has hundreds of years of theatre and art behind it. To be able to tell a story like this, in a space like that, feels extraordinary. There’s nowhere near enough trans and non-binary stories in mainstream media, full stop, in any type of media full stop, and so to be able to tell a story that celebrates our identities and celebrates queerness and, indulges in the joy of it all on a stage like this. You couldn’t really make that up, it feels incredibly special.

As a non binary and queer person, what do you want the audience to take away, however they identify, from I, Joan?

I think I just want people to feel hopeful and to feel held and seen and maybe understood in a way that they hadn’t before and feel like they have the strength in themselves because they do, because everyone does have the strength in themselves to be who they are without apology. And even if people feel that for like a split second or maybe feel it like six weeks down the line or come out filled with it, I don’t really care, it’s just to be able to have shared in this incredibly surreal experience that each show feels like it is, sharing the space at the Globe that’s so open with people. And we all share in that love together and that excitement and that queer celebration that feels immense. And so I want people to just be able to feel that love and that they’re held by it and that they’re surrounded by it and that it’s always gonna be there for them.

