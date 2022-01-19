RuPaul’s Drag Race: 3 theories on season 14’s mysterious candy bar twist

Immunity?

A previous staple of Drag Race saw RuPaul bestowing immunity on maxi-challenge winners for the following episode, which was axed after season five but made a short-lived comeback for Manila Luzon and Monet X Change on All Stars 4 in the Lip-Sync LaLaPaRUza. Maybe, just maybe, the queens open a candy bar each episode and if they have the golden ticket, they’ve been granted immunity for the upcoming challenge; allowing them to participate in the episode without fear of getting the boot. It would certainly create an interesting dynamic amongst the queens, and could – again – save a “padded ass” if the challenge doesn’t play to their strengths.

The third episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 airs Friday in the US on Paramount+ and Saturday in the UK on WOW Presents Plus.