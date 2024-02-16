What comes to mind when you think about ‘home’? Generally speaking, an ideal ‘home’ is privately-owned and inhabited by a monogamous couple and their children. Conventionally, this family would be cis and straight – but increasingly, queer couples, too, are building nuclear family homes such as this.

Coupled and nuclear family living is a loving experience for many – but there are other kinds of love beyond romantic partners and family. Ancient Greek philosophy identified several kinds of love, ranging from eros (romantic and sexual), to agape (universal love), to philia (deep friendship).

More recently, the scholar and activist bell hooks argued that “a culture of domination [has raised the] … romantic relationship up as the single most important bond, when of course the single most important bond is that of community”.

Though the mainstream gay rights slogan ‘love is love’ suggests otherwise – queer people have always loved differently. But being queer is not just about non-straight romance and sex.

Hooks described queerness as “the self that is at odds with everything around it”. That is to say, queer love can be radical; queer love can challenge, disrupt and remake the heteronormative status quo. Often, this is about how care is organised. Commonly experiencing discrimination – or even abuse and exclusion – in families of origin, it makes sense that queer people have led the way with alternative models for care.

Some believe the nuclear family should be done away with altogether. It is well-known that families are often home to oppression and abuse – especially of women, queer people and children. The theory of family abolition – which is seeing a revival since its 1970s heyday – argues that we can do better than this in our caring for each other.

Sophie Lewis, author of Abolish the Family: A Manifesto for Care and Liberation, explains that family abolition is simply about “actually meeting humanity’s need for care,” where the nuclear family form is not capable of doing so. Ultimately, she argues, “we have to think in big, scalable, infrastructural terms about what that means: decommodified housing, free universal education, collective child rearing, mass kitchens and urban dining halls, public baths, and so on.” But we can already glimpse this radical future, she suggests, “wherever the many refugees from heterosexist, cissexist families find each other and find ways to survive by mothering each other.”

Whilst the nuclear family has become the ‘common sense’ way of understanding and organising love and care, it is not the only way – nor has it been historically. As recently as a few decades ago, there was a lot more communal living in the UK. But communal living is not your typical modern house-share set-up, where people live parallel lives and label their food. Communal living means people sharing not only space, but what is known as ‘social reproduction’, too: the labour of looking after each other, such as cooking, cleaning and emotional support.

From the late 1960s until the 1980s, communal living was an integral part of the gay and women’s liberation movements. Whether in squats or relatively affordable property, people came together to build alternative homes – often spaces in which people shut out from the nuclear family form could engage in relationships of mutual care.

Over the course of the 1970s, for example, members of the Gay Liberation Front (GLF) set up communes across London, including a squat at 78 Railton Road, Brixton in 1974. As well as a home of collective care, Railton Road was the UK’s first gay community centre – a hub for political organising and queer joy. Meanwhile, East London became the epicentre of women-only and lesbian communes. Bethnal Green was home to ‘Bethnal Rouge’ acid drag commune, a house and queer bookshop set up by a group of gender-nonconforming feminist queers.