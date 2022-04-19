“Frankly, I feel like I am only 10% into the hurdle event,” says Nyle DiMarco of overcoming barriers and stereotypes facing both Deaf and LGBTQ+ people. “There’s so much more work to do.”

The actor, model and activist has consistently used his platform to advocate for the visibility of both communities, which his new memoir, Deaf Utopia: A Memoir―and a Love Letter to a Way of Life, is set to be an extension of.

It is described as an “inspiring memoir and celebration of Deaf culture” and is based on DiMarco’s own life and experiences.

“It is rare for Deaf children to be born to Deaf parents,” he continues. “My story, and that of my brothers, are unique and I thought it would be a fun challenge to give readers more than just a glimpse into my signing world! A lot of people who have watched me on TV or follow me on social might think they know a lot about me, but now I’m literally an open book and they can read it.”

FIVE THINGS ABOUT MY MEMOIR — DEAF UTOPIA pic.twitter.com/oEuHbICVOA — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) April 16, 2022

DiMarco made history as the first Deaf contestant to win America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars and has since produced the Netflix short film Audible, as well as Deaf U – championing who he is and the communities he is part of along the way.

“I started my production company two years ago to not only empower deaf and disabled people to tell their stories, but also to hire and encourage them as producers, writers, directors, and so on,” he explains.

“I want to do the same with LGBTQ+ creators and entertainers. Especially with stories where my two communities overlap.

“I succeeded as an executive producer on the Netflix docuseries ‘Deaf U’, of which several production crew and cast were Deaf and identified as LGBTQ+, and I am committed to doing more for my upcoming projects.”