Nyle DiMarco set to release ‘heartfelt and inspiring’ memoir in April 2022

Nyle DiMarco’s new book, Deaf Utopia: a Memoir, will see the actor reflect on his life and be a “celebration of Deaf culture.”

The 32-year-old made history as the first deaf contestant to win America’s Next Top Model and Dancing with the Stars and has since produced the Netflix short film Audible, as well as Deaf U.

His memoir “is a heartfelt, inspiring memoir and Deaf culture anthem in which he shares his own heart-breaking and humorous personal experiences, and those of his Deaf brothers, parents and grandparents, of what it means to navigate a world built for hearing people,” according to publisher HarperCollins.

DiMarco has consistently used his platform to advocate for the Deaf community, which his book is set to be an extension of.

Celebrating his upcoming release on Instagram, he wrote: “I’m incredibly excited to share the cover of my upcoming book Deaf Utopia! It’s not just a memoir of my life but also a celebration of Deaf culture.”

The actor was recently announced as the latest name joining the Queer as Folk reboot and is set to play a charming graduate student.

“Hyper excited about joining the Queer As Folk reimagination along with the amazing cast and the incredible team behind this iconic show,” he wrote on Instagram on 1 February. “Coming to you on @peacocktv!”

Set in New Orleans, the new rendition will follow a diverse group of friends who see their lives turned upside down when they experience a devastating tragedy.

Deaf Utopia will be published on 28 April 2022.