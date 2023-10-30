If the show ever returns I expect to see it…

I do too! I expect to see myself on there as well.

You regularly perform at Pride celebrations and you’ll soon be doing a headline show at the Clapham Grand in London. What’s it like for you to be able to have this kind of role in the community today?

You know, I have never really thought about my role in the community. I’ve always just been so in the thick of it all that I don’t see what my role could be other than to just be supportive, have a laugh and have a good time together. And the fact that I get to sing these songs and the fact that I can do this and facilitate a fun time just by singing and we can all have such a fun time together, I think that’s my role. I’m so in the thick of the community that I can’t see out of it!

With a discography like yours, how do you decide what to perform when you’re planning a show like the one at the Clapham Grand?

Basically I’m like, ‘Okay, what are we going to do? What songs roll best onto the next one? What’s going to be your light and shade?’ That’s what we’re doing at the minute for the Clapham Grand and, what I actually done was I spoke to Brian Higgins, who did all the Girls Aloud songs, and I was like, ‘Right, I want something really special’ and he was like, ‘Definitely, let’s do it’. So, it’s that. How can you make these amazing songs sound their best and blow into each other, so people think that they’ve heard the biggest hit, or they think that they know, and then all of a sudden you’ll just drop into something else. I love to do that and people love it! It just provides so much energy that it just makes my job so easy. We’re literally just having a laugh together, having a good night, and that’s why I love doing the Prides, or doing summer festivals, or doing the Grand. Ideally I would prefer to do that than most other gigs, but because this is my job, I have to take other gigs as well, but those are always my favourite types of shows.

Are there any songs that when you perform, especially at LGBTQIA+ events, that get the biggest reaction from the audience?

All of them, really. ‘Sound of the Underground’ obviously goes down a storm. But, in some of the versions I do an extended intro that doesn’t sound like ‘Sound of the Underground’ until that surf guitar comes in. And then you’ve got ‘Go girls g-g-go go go’ [from ‘Something New’]. That always has a massive reaction. Then obviously ‘The Promise’, if you’re doing the, ‘One, two, three, four’. I mean, every song! ‘Something Kinda Ooooh’, ‘Sexy! No No No…’ – ‘Biology’ is another big one that has a huge impact. Basically them all!

You appeared on season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as a special guest, which also featured a Girls Aloud lip-sync. Do you go out of your way to watch these when you know one of your songs was featured?

Why would I not want to see it? Of course I want to see it, I want to steal some moves! I want to be like, ‘Right, what did they do with this? How could I add that to what I’m doing?’ I’m a huge fan of the show. I think what they do is amazing, the fact that they’re so talented in so many areas. It’s really, really to be studied – these people are just amazing.

Okay, before we end, you have to tell me your top three favourite Girls Aloud songs.

‘Something New’, ‘Something Kinda Ooooh’ and ‘Sound of the Underground’.

All three are iconic, but I can’t deny that my favourite is ‘No Good Advice’.

People love that, you know? I think I might have to put that on to the set for the Clapham Grand. I think I might, right? I really should.

Tickets to see Nadine Coyle live at the Clapham Grand on 4 November are still available here.