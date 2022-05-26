Monkeypox: What the symptoms are and why it’s wrong to stigmatise gay and bisexual men

Monkeypox cases have been on the rise in the UK in recent weeks, with infections also detected across Europe, the Americas and Australia. Despite the spread being expected to continue, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said that although the “current outbreak is significant and concerning, the risk to the UK population remains low.” The infection is not in heavy circulation in the UK, only a small number of people have been diagnosed with it and it is still considered to be quite rare. The UKHSA has advised men who have sex with men to be increasingly alert to monkeypox symptoms due to a “notable proportion of cases detected” in this community, however all of the general population should be aware what to look out for.

“We absolutely don’t want to stigmatise gay and bisexual men and know the importance of being proactive in guarding against that,” said Alex Sparrowhawk, who works as part of the health improvement team at the Terrence Higgins Trust. “But we also know that to date a disproportionate number of monkeypox cases are among gay and bisexual men and want to use our expertise to play our role in reaching this community with the most up-to-date information including symptoms and what to do, including calling your local sexual health clinic or 111 rather than going anywhere in person if you have symptoms. We will continue to monitor the situation alongside colleagues in sexual health and in the NHS and UK Health Security Agency and that will inform messaging going forward.”

#Monkeypox Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body should contact NHS 111 or call a sexual health service. With recent cases mainly reported in gay and bisexual men, those in this community should be particularly alert.

Get the latest updates ⏬ — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) May 23, 2022

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has advised that the current outbreak is a “containable situation” in non-endemic countries. According to the NHS and Terrence Higgins Trust, which both emphasise how rare monkeypox is in the UK, the public can do two things to reduce their risk of catching the virus:

Wash your hands with soap and water regularly or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser

Do not share bedding or towels with people who are unwell and may have monkeypox

What is monkeypox and how does it spread?

It is a viral infection which is mainly spread by wild animals and is still considered to be incredibly rare. Monkeypox symptoms in humans are similar to smallpox, but are far milder and tend to last for two to four weeks. It can be caught from an infected animal if you are bitten by one or touch its blood, bodily fluids, spots, blisters or scabs.

According to the NHS, it is most commonly spread between humans in the following ways:

Touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash

Touching monkeypox skin blisters or scabs

The coughs or sneezes of a person with the monkeypox rash

Monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted infection but can be transferred through close contact including during sex. The WHO reports that most of the current cases in men who have sex with men have been detected as they have been “seeking care in primary care and sexual health clinics,” resulting in some mistaking it to be something exclusively affecting this group through sex.